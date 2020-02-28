Insider Buying: Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Chairman Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KMI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,725,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,180,602. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

