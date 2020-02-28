Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Purchases 33,896 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson bought 33,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $607,077.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NGM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 385,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

