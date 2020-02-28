Insider Buying: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Acquires 11,848 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Jorge Colon acquired 11,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $200,942.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OFG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.74. 458,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,915. The stock has a market cap of $918.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.67. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,107,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

