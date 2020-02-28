Insider Buying: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ORI traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.72. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,114,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

