Insider Buying: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) EVP Purchases 3,490 Shares of Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) EVP Michael Williams purchased 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $40,309.50.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,783,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,320. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Cowen initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

