Insider Buying: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Director Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,420.00.

NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.07. 2,717,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $11.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 155,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

