Insider Buying: Redde PLC (LON:REDD) Insider Buys 19,766 Shares of Stock

Redde PLC (LON:REDD) insider Avril Palmer-Baunack purchased 19,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £50,007.98 ($65,782.66).

REDD stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The firm has a market cap of $322.21 million and a P/E ratio of 9.46. Redde PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 82.30 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 187.80 ($2.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.42.

Redde Company Profile

Redde plc provides a package of motor claims accident management, incident management, fleet management, and legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers vehicle replacement, repair management, claims-handling assistance, and legal and other bespoke services. It also provides personal injury services, including motor accident, criminal injury, and medical negligence, as well as specialist serious injury services.

