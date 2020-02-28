Insider Buying: Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Director Acquires 1,750 Shares of Stock

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Director Richard P. Imperiale bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $18,322.50.

RPAI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 3,310,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,583. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

