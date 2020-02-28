Insider Buying: Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider Ralph Craven bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

SXY stock traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$0.25 ($0.18). The company had a trading volume of 12,447,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $364.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00. Senex Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.27 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of A$0.43 ($0.30).

Senex Energy Company Profile

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

