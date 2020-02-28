Insider Buying: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE USPH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 154,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,065. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.53 and a twelve month high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

