Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Sells 2,495 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.85. 2,580,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

