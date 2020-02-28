Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 884 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $13,277.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,989.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 152,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $302.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,941,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

