Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 1,024 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $15,380.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,221.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 152,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,943. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 283,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

