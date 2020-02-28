Insider Selling: Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells 800,000 Shares of Stock

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $7,432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CALX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 450,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,217. Calix Inc has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $540.19 million, a P/E ratio of -28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 119.38 and a beta of 0.63.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Calix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Calix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Calix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Calix by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

