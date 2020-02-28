Insider Selling: Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Davita stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.62. 2,967,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,503. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after purchasing an additional 148,112 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

