Insider Selling: Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Sells 13,619 Shares of Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $799,435.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,482,663 shares in the company, valued at $87,032,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,751 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $308,339.90.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 15,614 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $997,734.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,386 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $280,265.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $862,988.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 655,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,770. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 538,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EBS shares. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

