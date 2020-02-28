Insider Selling: Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells 1,705 Shares of Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,705 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.92, for a total value of $1,077,423.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles J. Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Charles J. Meyers sold 1,883 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.24, for a total value of $1,211,220.92.

Shares of EQIX traded down $24.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $572.80. 1,131,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,105. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $420.00 and a twelve month high of $657.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $610.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

