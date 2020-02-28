Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO Sells 11,142 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David B. Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,561,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,642,076. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $548.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

