Insider Selling: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) CEO Justin D. Gover sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,107.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GWPH stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 850,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $95.71 and a one year high of $196.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -222.41 and a beta of 2.19.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

