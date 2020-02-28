Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 4,558 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.