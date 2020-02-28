Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$495,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,892 shares in the company, valued at C$2,801,436.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down C$2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.57. 1,561,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,168. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.75. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$13.83 and a 1 year high of C$34.79.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$38.50 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.