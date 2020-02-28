Insider Selling: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Insider Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.87. 13,650,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.