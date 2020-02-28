Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE PRI traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.34. 525,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

