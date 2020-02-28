Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Sells 1,478 Shares of Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,478 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $23,012.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 383,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,147.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

REAL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.