Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,915 shares in the company, valued at $54,240,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $12.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.57. 1,590,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,010. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $470.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.21. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.