Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells 1,999 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.76, for a total value of $583,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,871,343.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.09. 1,941,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,339. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.94. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

