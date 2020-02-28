Insider Selling: Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CAO Sells 9,147 Shares of Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CAO David Gionco sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $58,815.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STML stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 716,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,523. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $289.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STML. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.