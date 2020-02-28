Insider Selling: Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CEO Sells 24,642 Shares of Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 24,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $158,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ STML traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 716,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.43. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STML shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STML. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.