Insider Selling: Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Sells 11,547 Shares of Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 11,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $74,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Hoberman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Kenneth Hoberman sold 22,139 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $155,415.78.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36.

Shares of STML stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.02. 716,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,523. The company has a market capitalization of $289.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.43. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STML. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 33.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $256,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STML has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.