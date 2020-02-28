Insider Selling: Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Director Sells 4,137 Shares of Stock

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 101,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,223. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $383.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

