Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.11) Per Share

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) – Svb Leerink dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.54). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

INSP stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $37,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,125,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,661.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

