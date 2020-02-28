Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 364,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 30th total of 417,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of IIIN traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $19.89. 108,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,801. The company has a market capitalization of $403.32 million, a PE ratio of 198.92 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

IIIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Insteel Industries by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Insteel Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

