Insureum (ISR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $441,982.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Insureum token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest and CoinBene. Insureum has a total market cap of $827,087.00 and approximately $441,982.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insureum has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insureum Profile

Insureum was first traded on March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co.

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinZest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

