INT Chain Market Cap Reaches $6.44 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $500,400.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00054171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00521653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.45 or 0.06679250 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00066452 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030367 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011555 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx Korea, OKEx, Ethfinex and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.