Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) CEO Sells $1,799,354.88 in Stock

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 945,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,120,953 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $531,569,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IART. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.