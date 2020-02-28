Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Raymond James upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $321,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 226.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,077 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. 1,258,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,473. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply