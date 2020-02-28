Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Raymond James upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $321,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 226.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,077 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. 1,258,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,473. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

