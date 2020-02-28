Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$20.11 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$19.50 and a 12-month high of C$25.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 130.83%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

