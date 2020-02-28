Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $257.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 200.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 412.07%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $453,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,522,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 168,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.