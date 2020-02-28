Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 37,232 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ICE traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,199,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

