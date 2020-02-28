Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Interface in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Interface’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

TILE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

TILE stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $917.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.59. Interface has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,862,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Interface by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Interface by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 247,756 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Interface by 43.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 730,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 221,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

