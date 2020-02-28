InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 30th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of InterGroup worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

INTG stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. InterGroup has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of InterGroup from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

About InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

