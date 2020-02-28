International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 618.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 542.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

