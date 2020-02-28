International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 777 ($10.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 792 ($10.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 618.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 542.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

