International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 102,700 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 102,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,776,907.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 97,475 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,393,946.25.

On Friday, February 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 78,429 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10,909,473.90.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 73,295 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,609,707.45.

On Monday, January 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 110,433 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.05 per share, for a total transaction of $14,913,976.65.

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,029,600.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72.

Shares of IFF traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,557. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

