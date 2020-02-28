InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in InterXion by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in InterXion during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in InterXion by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in InterXion during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of INXN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.89. 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. InterXion has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

