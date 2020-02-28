inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.11–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $11-12.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.69 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised inTEST from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.