Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 846.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.85. 2,899,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,496. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.03 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.95.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

