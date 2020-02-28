Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter.

BSJL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

