Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,485 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 347,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 97,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 428,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 54,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,323,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,399. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

