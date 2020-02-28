Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $115.70.

